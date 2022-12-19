Hit and run wreck reported on Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — On Dec. 11 Dunwoody Police investigated a hit and run wreck on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard that caused serious damage to one vehicle and minor damage to another.
Reports said the wreck occurred at 6800 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Dunwoody at about midnight on Dec. 10, when a vehicle turning right onto the roadway was struck by a vehicle going in reverse, against the flow of traffic.
After the vehicles wrecked, the drivers reportedly exchanged information and even though the victim wanted to file a police report, the suspect driver drove away, saying they would contact police at a different time.
Police officers located the suspect driver’s vehicle just a short distance away, parked and inoperably damaged.
Due to conflicting statements made by both of the drivers and a two-hour time gap between when the wreck occurred and when it was reported, officers decided not to file charges for the incident.