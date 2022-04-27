Helen man arrested for drug possession

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Helen man was arrested in Forsyth County April 13 on charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department deputy had initially stopped a woman for a suspended license when the deputy noticed the man hunched over in the woman’s back seat covering his mouth and nose with his shirt. The woman said the man was her uncle and he was having an anxiety attack. The deputy asked if he needed an ambulance, but the woman did not respond.
Before the traffic stop, the deputy had run a license plate check that returned to a man with a warrant out of Hall County for trafficking meth. The deputy noticed the man matched the wanted person’s description. When the deputy asked for the man’s identity, the man and woman both gave the deputy a fake name, according to the report.
The man told the deputy he couldn’t breathe but refused to uncover his face. The deputy noticed a wallet next to the man and asked if he could check it for an ID. When the deputy asked again to see it, the man stopped gasping for air, relaxed his body and said “Yeah, it’s me,” according to the report.
The deputy confirmed the man was identified on the Hall County warrant. The man admitted to a deputy that he was selling methamphetamine, according to the report. Jimmy Hughes, 55, of Helen, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute.