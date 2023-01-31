Hardware store reports theft of $1,992 in tools

MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported to Milton Police Jan. 17 that a man stole several expensive power tools from Home Depot earlier in the month.
The woman said the man entered the store, then passed all points of sale with a $299 tool kit, three $139 circular saws and four $319 drill kits.
The total value of stolen items was placed at $1,992.00, the police report said.
The woman said the store was able to identify the suspect, who was recently arrested in Roswell. The suspect is believed to have had an unidentified lookout who was also in the store, the woman said.
Both the suspect and the lookout entered a silver SUV and left the premises.