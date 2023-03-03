Hampstead Way home ransacked by burglars

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 16, Johns Creek Police arrived at a residence on Hampstead Way after its alarm system sounded.
Upon arrival, police located forced entry to the back door. All other exterior doors of the residence were locked.
Police said the bottom windowpane of the door appeared to have been kicked in. Police observed multiple rooms had rummaged through.
Police made contact by phone with the homeowner, who said she and her husband were away in California.
The homeowners were referred to a detective with the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.