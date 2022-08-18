Hall County Sheriff's office recover trailer stolen from Home Depot

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a trailer worth $12,000, which was allegedly stolen from a local Home Depot. Two men have been arrested for theft in the case.
Forsyth authorities originally responded to a call on July 24 that a 2022 Commander Dump Trailer had been stolen from the Home Depot on Peachtree Parkway and had been tracked by GPS to an address in Flowery Branch.
Hall County deputies responded to the Flowery Branch address and met with the trailer’s rightful owner, who provide the trailer’s title and paperwork.
The homeowner was interviewed by deputies and reportedly incriminated himself and his father as the parties responsible for taking the trailer.
Both men were taken into custody and charged with theft by taking.