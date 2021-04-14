JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police investigated a burglary attempt at Salon 141 on April 2. Police said a prowler attempted to pry their way into the hair parlor along State Bridge Road overnight.

The salon owner showed up to work and her key didn’t work. She noticed pry marks at the front entrance, but told officers there were no signs suspects made entry into the shop.

When a locksmith let the owner in, she confirmed that nothing was missing or out of place.

