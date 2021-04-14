JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police investigated a burglary attempt at Salon 141 on April 2. Police said a prowler attempted to pry their way into the hair parlor along State Bridge Road overnight.
The salon owner showed up to work and her key didn’t work. She noticed pry marks at the front entrance, but told officers there were no signs suspects made entry into the shop.
When a locksmith let the owner in, she confirmed that nothing was missing or out of place.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.