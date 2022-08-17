Hacker disrupts systems at Forsyth County medical office

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — On July 25, Forsyth County deputies responded to reports that the computer system of a medical office had been hacked.
According to a report, a practice representative told deputies they had been alerted by community partners that suspicious emails were being sent out through the practices email system.
An investigation of the practice’s computer system showed multiple suspicious logins and user IP addresses.
A mass password reset was initiated for all users, but the damage was done, the report said.
“Multiple staff have discovered their email being used with various IP addresses in the U.S. and Canada,” the report said.