FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A computer hacker reportedly tried to steal $300,000 from an Atlanta contractor on Aug. 30.
An employee of Exovations told deputies an unidentified suspect hacked into the company’s bank account and attempted to wire $300,000 to a fake email. The employee cancelled the transaction before it fully processed and managed to keep the money from being wired out of the business account, according to deputies.
