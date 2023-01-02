Hacker accesses account used for online theater

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man explained to Johns Creek Police Dec. 15 that his AMC Theater online account had been hacked.
A hacker gained access to his personal card, which was attached to the online account. Several transactions were made in Minnesota and New York, the police report said.
A transaction total of $44.05 was made on Oct. 24, and a total of $630.46 was made on Oct. 30.
The man’s bank initially refunded him for all the transactions. But the man said the bank reversed the funds and charged him for the transactions requesting that he obtain a police report for the incident.
The man explained the only information he had about the possible identity of the person who hacked him is their email address. No other additional information was obtained about the suspect’s identity at the time of the report.