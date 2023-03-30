Gym trainer accused of aggressive behavior

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police interviewed several individuals March 13 at LA Fitness off Medlock Bridge Road about an incident involving a woman who allegedly assaulted a man for using a piece of gym equipment too long.
The victim, a Norcross resident, said the woman, a personal trainer, aggressively approached him many times, yelling, and at one point threw a weight at him. He said the weight hit his left ankle, and he considered it a deliberate attempt to harm him.
The suspect denied throwing anything at the man or doing anything illegal, the police report said.
Two witnesses said they saw the woman throw a weight, but it did not hit the man. One of the witnesses was the woman’s client.
Several people approached the police and said the woman is known to be confrontational with gym members.
Due to conflicting testimonies and a lack of video evidence, police filed no charges.