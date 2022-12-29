Gunshot damages room in woman’s residence

ROSWELL, Ga. —Roswell police responded to a gunshot call on Dec. 21 at Roswell Creek Circle to find a woman’s bathroom damaged by a bullet.
The woman said she heard a large bang from the bathroom area and found her bathroom mirror shattered when she went to investigate. She said the hole in the wall looked like it had come from the apartment on the opposite side of the shared wall.
Police investigated the damage in the bathroom and found marks on the wall that point to a bullet ricocheting around the room. They eventually found a bullet in the wall.
Officers spoke to the resident of the apartment next door but took no further action.