MILTON, Ga. — A man called police March 8 to report three guns missing from his storage unit. The victim told officers he began renting the storage unit from a Cube Smart along Webb Road in August.
He told police he stored several household items there, including a leather box that contained two handguns and a shotgun.
The victim claimed he hired movers from the Junk Man Jon moving company to remove his items from the storage unit about three weeks prior to his report. He said they were supposed to take the items to a property in Cleveland, Georgia, but the box of guns was missing after the move.
Representatives from the moving company told him they didn’t recall moving a leather box.
