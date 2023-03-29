Guns, ammo stolen from Roswell home

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man told police that about $2,715 in weapons, ammunition and other items was stolen from his home on March 19.
The resident said he had left his house at Legacy Oaks Circle on the evening of March 18 and returned around 1 a.m. on March 19. He said his house had been ransacked and several items were taken. The man said he thinks the thief likely entered through the back door, which he keeps closed but unlocked.
The items stolen included an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, a handgun, two AR-15 magazines, multiple rounds of ammunition, a headset and a PlayStation 5.
The man has a roommate whose room did not appear to have been disturbed. His roommate had not been at home since March 16. The case remains active.