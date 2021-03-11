ROSWELL, Ga. — An unwelcome visitor showed up to Studio Six on Feb. 26 and pointed a gun at guests staying at the hotel along Old Dogwood Road.
Victims said the gunman banged on the door of their hotel room, claiming his “people were here.” When the residents tried explaining to the suspect that he had the wrong room, he began arguing with them through the door.
Police said one female guest returned to the hotel in the middle of the argument and tried to calm the gunman, but he pointed his weapon at her and said, “Are you ready to die tonight?” She was able to back into the room and lock the door without injury.
Police sought surveillance footage from the hotel’s staff to identify the suspect.
