JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Abbott Hill Elementary went on lockdown and increased its security presence Aug. 10 after reports of shots fired near the campus.
Officers were dispatched to the call at a residence near the corner of Abbotts Bridge Road and Surrey Park Trail, near the school’s front entrance road. Police asked Fulton County School Police to help administrators at the elementary school secure the campus.
Johns Creek police surrounded the residence where the gunshot was reported and contained the threat. After all students at the elementary school were dismissed, the department’s SWAT moved in to negotiate a peaceful resolution at the residence. A man was found inside the home dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives continued to investigate the incident.
