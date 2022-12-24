Gun pointed at woman during road rage incident

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said a woman was threatened at gunpoint during a road rage incident on Old Milton Parkway Dec. 1.
Police said a woman was traveling westbound on Old Milton Parkway at about 9 a.m. when another vehicle weaving through traffic cut her off and stopped next to her in the turn lane.
When the woman rolled her window down to ask why the other driver had cut her off, the driver raised a handgun and pointed at her. When the light turned green, the suspect lowered her gun and drove away.
The woman told police the suspect had been driving a 2018 Infinity Q50 and appeared to be a 40-year-old female with braids.
No further suspect information was listed at the time of the report.