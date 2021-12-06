Gun drawn, threat made during road rage incident in Johns Creek.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a call that a driver pointed a gun during a traffic dispute along Medlock Bridge Road on Nov. 15.
The victims, two sisters, told officers they were northbound on Medlock Bridge Road near Old Alabama Road when a vehicle cut them off in traffic. When one of the sisters honked her horn at the vehicle, the driver pulled alongside them, pointed a handgun and yelled that she would “put a hole in their heads,” according to police.
The suspect made a U-turn and sped away when the sisters began taking photos of her vehicle with their cell phones. The victims described the suspect as a woman in her late 20s to early 30s with wavy hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.