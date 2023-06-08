Golf course worker loses $10,100 in tools

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A contractor at Rivermont Golf Club reported to police May 17 that an someone stole $10,099 worth of tools from his work trailer.
He said the incident happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. May 12 and 3:30 p.m. May 15.
The victim said he left the enclosed trailer, a Husky Cargo, within the gated area of the club where contractors store their equipment. He and his employees store their tools and equipment within the trailer and secure its doors with padlocks, the police report said. The victim said they take the added precaution of blocking the doors with large equipment like a tractor when they are not working.
After police inspected the trailer, it was found that a chainsaw, a gas cut-off saw, three drills and one sod cutter had been stolen.
There were no suspects at the time of the report.