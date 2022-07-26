Georgia woman arrested for forgery at Forsyth Co. Bank

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – A woman who allegedly obtained more than $6,000 from a Forsyth County bank by impersonating a Florida woman has been arrested by local authorities.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested on July 14 and charged with forgery, identity fraud and theft by taking, for allegedly defrauding the First Horizon Bank on Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County in April.
The woman, who was identified by a corporate investigator for First Horizon Bank and officers with the Gainesville Police Department, allegedly entered the bank on April 5, and used a false Florida Driver’s License to withdraw $4,000 in cash and purchase a $2,600 cashier’s check.
The incident was captured on security camera.
The suspect was taken into custody by Forsyth County deputies at the Clayton County Jail on July 14 and was transferred to the Forsyth County Detention Center, where she remains without bond.