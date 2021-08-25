FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested at Vanns Tavern Park on Aug. 1 following a scuffle with Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers.
Game wardens stopped a pontoon boat piloted by 29-year-old Clinton Matthew Ortega on Lake Lanier. According to the officers, Ortega’s pontoon had no bow lights on when the game wardens stopped him at Two-Mile Creek.
The officers suspected Ortega, of Hannah, South Carolina, of being under the influence and had him board their vessel. The officers gave him field sobriety tests and determined he was too drunk to operate the boat.
Ortega became combative when the game wardens handcuffed him, according to the arrest report. He repeatedly stood up, despite officers’ orders for him to sit down. During a struggle to gain control of Ortega, two of the passengers on his boat boarded the DNR vessel and tried to stop the arrest.
McKenzie Ann West, 33, of Charlotte, N.C., laid over Ortega and refused to move. Her 61-year-old father Steven Glenn West, of Gainesville, also allegedly intervened. Both were charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.
During the incident, Ortega attempted to jump off the boat to escape the game wardens. An officer used a stun gun to subdue him.
He was charged with boating under the influence, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, operating boat at night with improper light and two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
