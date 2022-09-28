Gainesville woman cited for filing false report in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who claimed her car had been stolen in Dunwoody in April has been arrested for allegedly giving false information to police.
Dunwoody Police arrested the 47-year-old Gainesville resident, on Aug. 22, and charged her with false representations to police. The woman reported on April 24 that her vehicle had been stolen from the State Farm Building on Perimeter Center Parkway.
Police have not commented on what led to charges against the woman or what part of her report was false.