Gainesville man sought after evading deputies

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man allegedly fled from Forsyth County deputies in a car and then on foot June 23.
A deputy was on traffic duty on Dawsonville Highway near Granny’s Country Store when he saw an eastbound vehicle with no license plate. The deputy turned on his lights and sirens as the car passed, and the driver “accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed,” eventually evading the deputy.
Deputies found the vehicle parked at a Dollar General on Dawsonville Highway after a woman called 911 and said the vehicle almost struck her as it pulled into the parking lot. Deputies checked the store’s security camera footage, which showed the suspected driver enter the store’s front door, leave out of the back door and flee on foot into the woods.
Inside the vehicle, police found a bill of sale with the suspect’s name on it and “a community service paper” from the Hall County Probation Office also bearing his name. Deputies ran the suspect’s information to confirm the man’s identity.
Despite a canine search, deputies were unable to locate the man. A judge issued warrants against the 20-year-old for attempting to elude law enforcement, not having insurance and not having a license plate.