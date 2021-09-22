FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to reports of an altercation along Knight Lane in Gainesville that involved gunshots Sept. 2.
The victim told officers someone tried to run him over and he feared for his life. The man said he pulled out his gun and fired three shots at the vehicle’s tires.
Deputies said no one was injured during the incident and the suspect drove away from the scene. No arrests were made.
