FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Gainesville man on Aug. 17 after his former boss reported that he shot at him in his driveway.
Johnathon Alvin Samples, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The victim said he recognized Samples as one of his former employees when Samples drove by his home and fired a gun at him. The victim said he was pulling out of his driveway when he saw a Chevy Avalanche traveling toward him. He told officers Samples pointed a pistol at him as he crossed the victim’s driveway and fired a single round from the vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident. Deputies nabbed Samples on Dahlonega Highway and arrested him.
