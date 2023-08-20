Gainesville man cited for stalking on Facebook

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 43-year-old Gainesville man July 17 on aggravated stalking charges after he allegedly commented “lol” on his ex-girlfriend's Facebook post.
The woman reported June 17 her ex-boyfriend had commented “lol” under her Facebook post using a fake account.
Deputies reported the suspect had been served with a temporary protective order that required him to have no contact with the woman. The Facebook account that left the comment had no profile picture or account information, the report states.
The man was charged with felony aggravated stalking.