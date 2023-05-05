Gainesville man charged with armed carjacking

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Gainesville man April 20 who allegedly hijacked his roommate’s car and threatened to shoot him.
A man told deputies April 19 his roommate Cody Wilkie, 25, had appeared to be under the influence of drugs and asked him if he could use his car. When he refused, Wilkie allegedly struck him on the top right side of his head.
The report states the alleged victim sat in his car, and Wilkie then pointed a gun at him, stood in front of the vehicle and said he would shoot him.
The man said he exited the vehicle in fear and ran to the entrance of the property. While running, he said he had heard “loud bangs,” and he called his brother. The man and his brother reported later seeing two of his vehicles with extensive damage blocking the driveway.
Deputies reported observing a Dodge Durango with a flat tire and broken windows that appeared to have been reversed and was resting against a power pole.
Deputies found Wilkie hiding in a bedroom closet, the report states, and he provided a different account of the incident.
Wilkie told deputies he had been given permission to use one of the man’s vehicles and drove it to play slot machines at a store.
He said his roommate had seemed intoxicated, and they argued when he returned from the store. Wilkie said the man had left and crashed his pickup truck in the driveway, the report states. After the man threatened to call the police, Wilkie ran into the wood line.
Wilkie was charged with felony hijacking of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a gun, theft by taking and two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property.