Gainesville man charged in connection with Jan. 6 riots

CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming police arrested a man who federal officials say participated in riots at the U.S. Capitol this year.
Ronald Loehrke, 30, of Gainesville was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, unlawful entry and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to federal court documents released Dec. 3.
Federal officials say Loehrke was one of the first to breach barricades on the west side of the Capitol and that he then “participated in dismantling and moving police barricades” on the building’s east side.
The criminal complaint alleges Loehrke and James Haffner, 53, of Rapid City, South Dakota, went on to climb the stairs of the Capitol before Haffner “sprayed an aerosol substance at U.S. Capitol Police officers who were trying to guard the doors.” Haffner faces the same charges as Loerhke, as well as assaulting a police officer.
According to the charging documents, camera footage shows Loerhke helping other rioters breach barricades outside the Capitol and later depicts him inside a Senate office and confronting police officers in the building. It also references financial records and travel documents that allegedly support Loehrke’s presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Loehrke remains free pending further proceedings.
Nearly 700 people in all 50 states now face charges stemming from Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, including more than 200 arrested for assaulting or impeding police officers. According to the FBI, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.
- Carl Appen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.