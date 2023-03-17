Gainesville man arrested in January theft incident

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested Christopher Cook, 46, of Gainesville Feb. 28 as a suspect in a January theft incident.
A woman told deputies Jan. 21 her vehicle had been burglarized. She said she and Cook had hauled scrap metal Jan. 17 with a trailer that she had received permission to use. The next day, her vehicle had broken down, and she left it and the trailer at Eagle Beak Park.
When she returned to repair her vehicle Jan. 21, the trailer and several items were missing from her vehicle, the report states.
The woman reported various tools, flashlights and two dragonfly pendants stolen. The total value of the missing items was $850, and the trailer was valued at $1,500.
Deputies identified a Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to Cook with the trailer in Jan. 19 Flock camera footage. The woman confirmed that Cook had stayed with her Jan. 20, the report states, and he had driven a vehicle that matched the description.
Cook was charged with felony theft by taking, entering automobile theft and felony criminal damage to property in the second degree. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $22,390.