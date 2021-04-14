FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man allegedly trying to hook-up with a 14-year-old teen was arrested on Caution Road during a March 31 undercover child sex sting.
Kevin Troy Armour, 30, was charged with computer crime: obscene internet contact with child, sexual exploitation of children and obstruction.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, he had sexually explicit interactions with an undercover agent from a Johns Creek-Forsyth County task force posing as the child. He was taken into custody after he made plans to meet with the minor at an apartment complex.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.