FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man allegedly trying to hook-up with a 14-year-old teen was arrested on Caution Road during a March 31 undercover child sex sting.

Kevin Troy Armour, 30, was charged with computer crime: obscene internet contact with child, sexual exploitation of children and obstruction.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he had sexually explicit interactions with an undercover agent from a Johns Creek-Forsyth County task force posing as the child. He was taken into custody after he made plans to meet with the minor at an apartment complex.

