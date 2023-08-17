Gainesville man arrested in 2-year-old fraud case

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 42-year-old Gainesville man July 25 who allegedly made fraudulent purchases two years ago using his former employer’s credit card.
The owner of the company reported Nov. 3, 2021, he had terminated the suspect the week before for not coming to work. He said he was unable to reach the suspect because he had no cellphone.
The owner told deputies the suspect had the company card when he was terminated, and the card was used Oct. 30, 2021, at the Shell gas station on Browns Bridge Road for two $200 ATM transactions around 1:15 p.m.
The suspect allegedly told the owner on Facebook he had lost the credit card at “some QT” but did not report it.
The suspect was charged with two felony counts of fraudulent use of transaction card and one count of identity fraud. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $3,360 bond.