FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested April 29 on Venue Way for reportedly soliciting sex from an undercover deputy. Michael Vernon Allison, 60, was charged with prostitution and later released on $3,650 bond.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Allison contacted the undercover female officer after seeing a social media post. He agreed to pay $200 for an hourlong “girlfriend experience” with the officer. Allison arranged to meet with the deputy at the Venue at Big Creek apartment complex, where he was arrested and taken into custody. At the time, he was out on bail for meth trafficking charges out of Dawson County.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Allison’s arrest was not part of a sting operation.
