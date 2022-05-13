Gainesville man arrested for 2021 home burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gainesville man May 6 in connection with a burglary that occurred in September 2021.
On Sept. 12, a couple reported that their property on Perry Road had been burglarized and the interior had been “destroyed.” The couple had been living at another property and hadn’t been to the house in a month.
The responding deputy searched the house, noting the interior was “extremely messy,” with items strewn about. The couple noted there was a camera in the house, but it had also been taken. Nearly $8,000 in items were stolen from the home including seven guns, a crossbow, three chainsaws and a four-wheeler.
One of the homeowners said he suspected a man he worked with may be the culprit. He said he let the man stay in the home at one point and the man knew the couple did not stay at the home.
Deputies arrested the man, Timothy Head of Gainesville, on May 6, on charges of first-degree burglary.