Ga. 400 drivers clocked at over 100 mph

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police officers cited three drivers between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 for driving more than 100 mph on Ga. 400.
Police reports said two drivers were cited at 2 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. Oct. 29 after being clocked at 120 mph and 104 mph, respectively, on Ga. 400. Reports said both vehicles were passing other motorists at a high rate of speed.
Both drivers were cited for speeding and reckless driving.
Officers stopped a different motorist driving a blue Maserati at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 traveling at 119 mph on Ga. 400 at Encore Parkway. Reports said the driver made an unsafe lane change at speeds over 100 mph, causing other vehicles to brake sharply to avoid a wreck.
After being stopped, the driver told officers he was trying to get home “because it was Halloween.” Officers later learned the vehicle had a suspended registration.
The driver was cited for reckless driving, speeding, driving with a suspended registration and other traffic offenses.