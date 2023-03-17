Ga. 400 driver arrested for speeding 127 mph

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police have arrested a Roswell man allegedly caught driving at high speeds on Ga. 400, without a valid license and with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.
Police officers started following a grey Infinity coupe on Ga. 400 at Encore Parkway at 2 a.m., March 5, after it was clocked traveling at 127 miles per hour. The vehicle was stopped as it exited the highway onto Haynes Bridge Road.
Officers located an open can of beer in the vehicle’s cup holder and were told that the driver was speeding because he, “had an emergency.” The driver also produced a driver’s license that wasn’t his and said he didn’t have his own license.
Incident reports said the man was administered a breathalyzer test, which resulted in a blood alcohol content of .193.
The man was charged with disorderly conduct, DUI, speeding, reckless driving and driving while unlicensed.
At the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta, the man was identified as a 41-year-old Roswell resident with arrest warrants. Officers also learned the driver’s license the suspect attempted to use had been stolen from a pizza delivery driver in a local neighborhood two nights prior.