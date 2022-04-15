Friend of Milton woman accused of fraud after using bank card

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton woman reported a case of fraud March 26, accusing a friend of using her Wells Fargo debit card through Apple Pay purchases without her knowledge or permission.
The victim said she had noticed the charges on her account March 14 but after looking at other previous purchases, there were more charges she had not authorized.
The charges included: more than $30 collectively at Target and $31 at QuikTrip.
Wells Fargo is currently investigating further charges of fraud.
The victim said she wants to press charges.