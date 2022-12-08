Friend alerts Johns Creek woman to major fraud scam

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told police Nov. 10 she received a call the day before allegedly from Amazon, stating that she had $8,000 worth of charges on her Amazon charge card.
She said the call was then transferred to another person who said she opened loan accounts with Bank of America and Wells Fargo, the police report said. The woman was transferred again to another person who threatened her with criminal prosecution and to suspend her Social Security number. The person also requested the woman send a copy of her photo ID.
The woman said she sent a photograph of her driver’s license and was instructed to remove cash from her bank account. After withdrawing $5,000 in cash, the woman contacted the caller over the phone, who instructed her to open a cryptocurrency account.
At that point, the woman became suspicious, ended the call and was later informed by a friend that the incident was fraud.
The woman said she did not transfer any money or open a crypto account, but she was concerned that the caller had a copy of her driver`s license. She was provided an Identity Theft Victim Resources sheet and advised to notify the Department of Drivers Services that her license had been compromised.