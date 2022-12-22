Fraudulent vehicle sale reported to local police

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police say a Forsyth County man was scammed out of $40,000 in a vehicle sale fraud involving a South Carolina company.
Police were contacted Nov. 15 by a Cumming man, who reported that he had attempted to purchase a 2020 Dodge Ram truck in June from a representative from a South Carolina, who was later found to have given a fake name and ID card.
The victim secured a $56,000 loan from the Navy Federal Credit Union to purchase the truck and sent the representative $40,000 in three increments to pay off the truck, so the vehicle and title could be released to him.
“He refused to send the rest without proof it was paid off,” the report said. “The subject gave him the ‘run around’ and finally cut off all contact.”
South Carolina police later told the victim that an individual matching the suspect’s description had been arrested in Charlotte, but the Milton Police Department reports did not confirm that information.