Fraudulent transactions cost business $9,500

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than $9,500 was stolen from an Alpharetta business through fraudulent transfers, Alpharetta police reports said.
Police responded to the home of an Alpharetta business owner April 18 after receiving a report $9,536.39 had been stolen from a business bank account in February, through multiple fraudulent electronic transfers.
The victim said the fraudulent transfers were made after several checks were stolen from him and forged during a different incident.
At the time of the report, no suspects in the case had been identified.