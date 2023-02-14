Fraudulent account set up in man’s name

MILTON, Ga. — A man received a Verizon Wireless bill in the mail for an account he never opened with the company.
Weeks later on Feb. 3, he informed Milton Police he had not been with Verizon for at least three years. When he called Verizon about the account, Verizon terminated it immediately, the police report said.
Verizon provided an email associated with the fraudulent account. But the man does not know if his Social Security number was stolen or whether the con artist used another document.
The man did not pay any bill associated with the fraudulent account, the report said.