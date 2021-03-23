MILTON, Ga. — A Fulton County substitute teacher reported that someone stole her identity and made several fraudulent purchases from her state unemployment payments.
The victim called police March 5 to report the identity theft. She said when she last used her state-issued unemployment debit card in January, there was a $1,200 balance. When she tried to make two purchases Feb. 23, they were both declined. She later discovered that her account had been emptied after reviewing her bank statements.
The victim told investigators someone made seven fraudulent charges in New York between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 and three fraudulent purchases in California between Feb. 5 and Feb. 19.
