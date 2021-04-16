JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police investigated a scam involving a would-be tenant who paid a $3,280 deposit using a fake check. An officer was dispatched to Parian Run on March 29 to handle the fraud call.
The victim said she lists several rental properties on various websites, and the suspect agreed to pay her $3,280 to rent a condo.
According to police, the suspect mailed the victim a $3,280 check to cover the security deposit and first month’s rent. While the check was in the mail, the suspect claimed she was out of money and needed the victim to Venmo her $1,000 to pay storage costs. After the victim received the check, the victim asked for a refund of the other $2,280, claiming she needed to pay for an emergency medical procedure for her father.
The victim Venmo’d both amounts back to the victim. But after depositing the suspect’s check, it bounced and proved to be altered, according to police.
