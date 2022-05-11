Fraudster in Milton secures loan under another’s name

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton man notified police April 29 that someone had taken out a loan in his name from his bank.
The victim said he had received a bill in the mail in January from Bank of America, stating he owed a payment on a $29,000 loan he had taken out for a business called Hunley Contractors.
He contacted the bank to inform them he had not applied for and received the loan. After closing his account, the bank said the transaction had been made using his name, address and Social Security number.
After the account was closed, the victim stated he received a call from a collections company stating he owed on the loan.