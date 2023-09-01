Fraud victim reports $15,200 in charges to jewelry store

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police Aug. 17 that she discovered more than $15,200 in fraudulent charges made to Kay Jewelers using her store credit card.
While the woman is in physical possession of the credit card, the police report says she never activated it but enrolled in-store during the purchase of a piece of jewelry.
The woman showed police her final payment of $390 made on June 18 of last year, but three more purchases were made in Locust Grove and Snellville.
She filed a fraud report with Kay Jewelers in April, the police report said, but the business sent a letter to her stating its investigation was complete and that it deemed her responsible for the debit.
The woman told police she had never been to either of the locations where the purchases occurred, and that she believes there is more evidence that can be obtained from the store, including video footage and transaction information.