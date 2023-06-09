Fraud victim on hook for $4,000 in charges

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police May 18 that someone used his identity to obtain AT&T mobile services.
The victim explained to police that while in the process of getting a mortgage to purchase a home, he was informed that he had an outstanding debt on his line of credit from AT&T.
Because he hadn’t been affiliated with AT&T, the victim contacted the company to get more information and found that an account was opened May 7, 2021 and closed two months later. During that time, the account ran up more than $4,000 in charges, the victim said.
The address on file for the account was Westmore Drive in Atlanta. The victim did not know who the suspect could have been but believed it to be someone who got his information in 2021 when had been house shopping.