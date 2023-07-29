Fraud victim notified by credit score decline

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police July 10 that a fraudulent account was opened in his name.
The account type was not disclosed in the police report. But the man said he was notified of the account after he was informed of a decline in his credit score. He said the account was active from January to May and its delinquent balance of $110 was sent to collections.
The collection agency informed the man that a Canton address was associated with the account, but the man said he has never lived at the listed address nor knows anyone who does.