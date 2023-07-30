Fraud victim finds debt totaling more than $4,000

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police July 6 that someone had fraudulently opened an account with Verizon and ran up a $4,337 balance, negatively affecting his credit score.
In late May, the victim said he was notified by Experian of a drop in his credit score due to the outstanding balance in collections from Verizon.
The victim said his credit score dropped 150 points, and he was told by Verizon he needed a police report for them to investigate the charge and remove it.
Verizon said the address the suspect gave was in Perry, Georgia.
According to the police report, the person used the victim’s Social Security number to create the account. The victim said he didn’t know how the person would have obtained his information and that the suspect used a fake email.