Fraud victim alerted by $3,000 card charge

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police met with a man Feb. 22 who reported someone charged $3,000 to his debit card.
The man said he received an email stating there had been fraudulent activity with his checking account. When inquiring about the charges, the man said the bank provided him with documents about the fraud activity and advised him to get a police report.
The charges included $1,900 on Square Cash App dated Jan. 26 and two charges through Kraken Exchange for Bitcoin at $500 dated Feb. 14 and $600 dated Feb. 21, according to the police report.
The man said he did not recognize the charges until the morning of the report. He said Truist provided him with new cards.