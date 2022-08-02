Four vehicle break-ins logged on same street in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– Police were notified of a vehicle break-in on Surrey Park Trail sometime overnight July 5.
When they arrived on scene, however, police were alerted that neighbors’ vehicles had also been entered.
The first victim told police the front doors of his car had been left slightly ajar when he walked to his car the morning of July 6. His car had multiple items inside that had been moved around and scattered over the dashboard. The only item reported missing was a Milwaukee measuring tape worth $29.
Nearby, police were alerted to three other vehicles, all left unlocked, that had been entered overnight. The owner of a pickup reported the loss of a wallet containing cards and $10 in cash. Another car owner reported signs that someone had entered his vehicle, but nothing of value had been taken. The owner of the third vehicle reported the loss of a hammock.