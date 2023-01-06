Four tractor trailers stolen from parking lot

ROSWELL, Ga.— Four tractor trailers parked at the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store on Holcomb Bridge Road were reported missing on Dec. 29.
The truck driver said his lead truck was loaded with three other tractor trailers, all set to be delivered to New York. He said he often parks trucks in the lot without any issues.
Officers found signs advertising a towing service, but the phone number was disconnected. The company that owns the trucks was notified and will ping the locations of the trucks, so the Roswell police listed the trucks as stolen and left the scene.