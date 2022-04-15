Four people suspected of stealing clothing from Milton store

MILTON, Ga. –– Four suspects stole approximately $300 worth of clothing March 23 at Your Serve Tennis on Ga. 9. A store employee stated he had received a call from the Johns Creek location store to be on the lookout for the suspects and monitor their actions. The suspects then entered the store and left after 10 minutes. The employee checked where the suspects had been in the store and noticed $300 worth of clothing had been stolen off the hangers.
Video footage will be made available to police.
The employee said if the suspects are caught, he wants to press charges. The victim was advised to document a list of stolen items.